2 in custody following police pursuit in Greenfield

GREENFIELD — Two people were take into custody early Friday morning, Jan. 18 following a police pursuit in Greenfield.

According to police, around 12:30 a.m. officers attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding and a registration violation in the area of Howard and Forest Home. The driver sped off — and pursuit ensued.

Officers eventually stopped the vehicle using stop sticks and a PIT maneuver.

Two adults were arrested. Two juveniles were also in the vehicle. They were not cited or taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.