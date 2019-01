ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque BioPark Zoo welcomed a newborn giraffe on Jan. 6, and zoo officials finally decided on a name Thursday, Jan. 17.

According to a Facebook post, the precious baby boy was named Neelix — after a character from Star Trek.

“The newborn calf will have access to the exhibit yard when the weather permits,” said the post. “Newborn giraffes are sensitive to cold, so zoo staff will keep Neelix indoors until warmer weather arrives.”