× Betty Brinn Museum offering free admission for furloughed government employee families 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

MILWAUKEE — Here’s one piece of good news for those impacted by the record-breaking government shutdown.

Starting on Saturday, Jan. 19, the Betty Brinn Museum will offer free admission for furloughed employees and their families. Upon providing a federally-issued government ID, furloughed employees will receive free admission for up to two adults and all children under 18 years of age in the household.

“The Betty Brinn Museum recognizes the hardships that federal employee families are currently facing during the government shutdown and want to ensure that our educational resources are accessible for area parents and caregivers during this stressful time,” said Betty Brinn Museum Board President Jessica Lochmann Allen. “The Museum is deeply committed to serving all families in our community and hopes that furloughed employees in our area will take advantage of the opportunity to receive free Museum admission for their family to benefit from our interactive exhibits and programs that promote learning.”

The Betty Brinn Museum is also free to the entire community on the third Thursday of every month from 5-8 p.m. during Neighborhood Night. For more information about the Betty Brinn Museum, click HERE.