Caught on dashcam: Greenfield police pursuit ends with PIT manuever

GREENFIELD -- Greenfield police released dashcam video of a pursuit that took place early Friday, Jan. 18.

Officials say an officer tried to stop a vehicle for a speeding and registration violation in the area of Howard and Forest Home around 12:35 a.m. The vehicle took off -- and the officer pursued.

Officers stopped the vehicle using a tire deflation device (stop sticks) and a PIT maneuver.

Two adults arrested. Two juveniles were also in the vehicle -- they were not taken cited or taken into custody.

Nobody was hurt in the pursuit.