Clay Matthews featured in new ad campaign celebrating work of first responders

MILWAUKEE — Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews is one of a dozen NFL stars featured in a new Verizon ad campaign that celebrates the work of first responders.

The Verizon campaign highlights the real stories of 12 NFL stars — including Matthews — all of whom experienced a life-changing situation (car accidents, childhood house fires, devastating natural disasters) and the first responders who saved them. Matthews’ story tells of his experience losing consciousness in a childhood accident just outside his home.

Verizon titled the campaign “The Team that Wouldn’t Be Here” — and it launches on Sunday, Jan. 20. The campaign will culminate at Super Bowl LIII with an in-game advertisement. CLICK HERE to view more of the athlete stories included in this campaign.