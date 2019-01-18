Construction update: All look at the upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Mike Burns with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about upcoming road construction.

I-94 NORTH-SOUTH

1/21 Monday overnight:

NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN - PROCEED WITH CAUTION

• Full I-94 EAST (SB) closure from Ryan Road to County G.

• All traffic on I-94 North-South, between Ryan Road and County G, will be crossed over to the current northbound side of I-94 through mid-summer 2019.

Three lanes will be maintained.

• I-94 EAST (SB) off and on-ramps to 7 Mile Road will also close through mid-summer 2019.

7 MILE RAMP CLOSURE DETOUR:

• Ryan Road, Seven Mile Road, County G, West Frontage Road, 27th Street, East Frontage Road and WIS 38.

Travelers can expect another I-94 EAST (SB) traffic switch from College Avenue to Ryan Road late February/early March.

I-41/43/I-894 MILWAUKEE COUNTY HIGHWAY LIGHTING MAINTENANCE PROJECT

• For some general lighting maintenance in the metro area, travelers can expect to see some ramp and lane closures at night along I-894

RYAN ROAD INTERCHANGE at I-94

• Tuesday, Ryan Road (EB/WB) at I-94 opened to 3 lanes (picture included)

• The Ryan Road Park n Ride lot is open with limited capacity.