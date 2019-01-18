Herd becomes the Curd: Bucks’ G League to wear unique jerseys to benefit food pantry

OSHKOSH — Things might get a little cheesy Friday, Jan. 18 at the Wisconsin Herd game against the Lakeland Magic. For one night, the Herd will become the Curd to benefit an Oshkosh food pantry.
According to the Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, the team will wear special curd-themed uniforms for their Friday night game at Menominee Nation Arena.
Fans can bid on the uniforms online, and will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting Food4Kids and the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry.
The auction runs through Jan. 20 at 12 p.m. CLICK HERE to learn how to bid.
Topping it off, the Herd’s website says the first 1,500 fans to bring a nonperishable food item to Friday night’s game will receive a Herd beanie courtesy 4imprint.
Want tickets to the game? CLICK HERE.