Herd becomes the Curd: Bucks’ G League to wear unique jerseys to benefit food pantry

OSHKOSH — Things might get a little cheesy Friday, Jan. 18 at the Wisconsin Herd game against the Lakeland Magic. For one night, the Herd will become the Curd to benefit an Oshkosh food pantry.

According to the Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, the team will wear special curd-themed uniforms for their Friday night game at Menominee Nation Arena.

Michael Qualls (@Mr_WALKONAIR) looks to keep rolling tonight! The Curd take on the @LakelandMagic tonight at 7pm (CT).#CurdUp pic.twitter.com/72Inc4x81j — Wisconsin Curd (@WisconsinHerd) January 18, 2019

Fans can bid on the uniforms online, and will be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting Food4Kids and the Oshkosh Area Community Pantry.

The auction runs through Jan. 20 at 12 p.m. CLICK HERE to learn how to bid.

Tomorrow night is our Wisconsin Curd night, and the squad will be wearing special Curd Jerseys! Want one for yourself? Auction on game-worn Curd jerseys at https://t.co/SzE4ORxnIC Bidding closes 1/20 at noon CT, and all proceeds benefit Food4kids. #CurdUp#HerdUp pic.twitter.com/0OW90LidFz — Wisconsin Curd (@WisconsinHerd) January 17, 2019

Topping it off, the Herd’s website says the first 1,500 fans to bring a nonperishable food item to Friday night’s game will receive a Herd beanie courtesy 4imprint.

Want tickets to the game? CLICK HERE.

Only in Wisconsin: Bucks G-League team @WisconsinHerd changing their name to Wisconsin Curd just for tomorrow 🧀🧀 pic.twitter.com/arHXfBYY5H — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 17, 2019