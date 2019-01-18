Hot chocolate, chili contest: A preview of Burlington’s 3rd annual Hot ChocolateFest

LIVE: Former officer to be sentenced in fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald
Posted 10:22 am, January 18, 2019, by , Updated at 10:23AM, January 18, 2019

BURLINGTON -- Brian Kramp spent the morning previewing Burlington’s 3rd Annual Hot ChocolateFest.

Featuring (website):

Friday January 18th 2019 Bingo, Bridge, Music, Open Skate, S'mores & Campfire Story Telling
Saturday January 19th 2019 Broomball, Hot Chocolate & Chili Contest, Softball, Sock Hop, Scavenger Hunt, Winter Artisan Faire, Outdoor Games and more...
Sunday January 20th 2019 Pancake Breakfast, 5k Run, Open Skate
***Activities subject to change please check this Facebook for further details***

WHAT’S THIS? This is a winter event involving our businesses, restaurants, visitors and families!
We hope you’ll help make this an annual event by helping with your support.