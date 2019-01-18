‘Inappropriate and unacceptable:’ MCTS driver fired after physical altercation with passenger

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus driver that was struck in the face by a passenger on Monday, Jan. 14 has been fired after an internal investigation, according to MCTS.

MCTS released the following statement:

“MCTS has hundreds of amazing bus drivers who are out on the road every single day. In this rare case, one driver acted in a way that goes against everything we strive for. Her behavior was inappropriate and unacceptable.”

Shemurath Green was driving her route, and was at a bus stop near 27th and Wisconsin Monday, when a passenger hopped on her bus — asking several questions.

“I can admit that I was already very frustrated at the time because the bus was very packed,” said Green.

There was an altercation between Green and the passenger, including the exchanging of several profanities. Then it got physical.

“I’m like, ‘I’m not playing with you,’ and she goes and throws a soda at me and I threw the soda back at her,” said Green.

Green said the passenger reached around the driver’s security shield and hit her in the face, then got off the bus.

“I closed the door and she starts kicking the bus door. She kicks the glass and she cracked the glass,” said Green.

Green said she suffered a concussion from the hit.

In hindsight, Green said she wishes she remained more calm.

“It’s so important for our drivers to remain calm and deescalate the situation if they can,” said Matt Sliker, MCTS spokesman.

Green said she doesn’t remember swearing at the passenger, but said she will take responsibility for any wrong actions in the surveillance video.