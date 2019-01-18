× Officer bitten by drunk man outside bar

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, police officer responding to a disturbance at a bar early Friday morning was bitten by a drunk man.

KCK Police Chief Terry Ziegler tweeted about the incident as part of his daily “While You Slept in KCKS” update.

A bartender at an establishment near Sixth St. threw out a drunk patron shortly before 1 a.m.

The man proceeded to headbutt the bar’s glass window until it broke, according to Ziegler’s note.

When officers arrived to take the drunken man into custody, he sunk his teeth into an officer’s left arm just above the elbow, leaving a large ring of teeth marks.

Ziegler said the man was charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer.