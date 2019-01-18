Shorewood man accused of child pornography, stalking set for sentencing

MILWAUKEE — Matthew Cullen-Williams of Shorewood is scheduled to be sentenced in Milwaukee County court on Friday, Jan. 18. He faces sentencing in two separate cases — charges in those cases were filed in April and August 2018.

Cullen-Williams faced one count of threats to communicate derogatory information — and pleaded guilty on Dec. 27. He also pleaded guilty to four charges the same day in the April case:

Possession of child pornography by a person under the age of 18

Threats to communicate derogatory information

Stalking — victim is under the age of 18

Posts or publishes private representation without consent

A criminal complaint alleged Cullen-Williams created more than 16 fake accounts on multiple social media platforms to harass at least two victims. The complaint indicates he forced one of the victims to have sexual intercourse with him through threats — and published sexually explicit images of that victim without the victim’s consent.

This is a developing story.