Warm up as the snow falls: Mixing up some hot winter cocktails

MILWAUKEE -- With snow in the forecast -- warm up with some winter cocktails.
- Glühwein (Glu-Vein or Mulled Wine): This mulled wine originates from German Christmas markets and has become a popular local favorite. This hot water-based brew includes zest from lemons or oranges, sugar, cinnamon, red wine and brandy.
- Hot Toddy: This drink originates from Scotland and is a great way to warm up in the Wisconsin cold - and your grandparents might say it helps to relieve the common cold! A basic recipe typically includes boiling hot water with lemon juice, honey and your choice of bourbon, brandy or scotch. Add clove and ginger to your boiling water for extra zip!
- Irish Coffee: This traditional Irish drink is as easy to make as it is to enjoy. A basic recipe calls for coffee with brown sugar, Irish whiskey and whipped heavy cream. What more do you need during winter in Wisconsin?
- Hot Chocolate: Grab a powdered hot chocolate mix or try your own recipe by adding real chocolate or vanilla. Substitute water for milk for a richer taste, or add a candy cane for a minty twist! Adults may want to take their classic hot chocolate recipe and add Kahlúa, Baileys Irish Cream, or peppermint schnapps.