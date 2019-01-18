LIVE: Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas offers tips for driving during winter storm
Wisconsin renews contract for coach Paul Chryst

Posted 3:10 pm, January 18, 2019

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 13: Head coach Paul Chryst of the Wisconsin Badgers look on during warmups prior to playing the Michigan Wolverines on October 13, 2018 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

MADISON — Wisconsin renewed football coach Paul Chryst’s five-year contract through January 2024 on Friday.

Chryst is entering his fifth season with the Badgers, who wrapped up a relatively disappointing season at 8-5 (5-4 Big Ten) with a dominating 35-3 win in the Pinstripe Bowl over Miami. Chryst is 42-12 at Wisconsin and the Badgers won consecutive Big Ten West titles before falling short this past season.

Wisconsin is looking forward to having standout running back Jonathan Taylor back for his junior year next season. Taylor ran for 205 yards and a touchdown and topped the 2,000-yard season mark in the bowl win over the Hurricanes.