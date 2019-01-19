× Heavy snow forces Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets to close on Saturday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Due to the heavy snowfall and inclement weather, Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 19.

Officials with the outlets anticipate the center will open as normal on Sunday, Jan. 20.

One of the National Weather Service reporting stations indicates there was 11 inches of snow in the area. CLICK HERE for the complete list of snowfall totals noted in southeast Wisconsin.