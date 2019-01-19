Winter storm warning for Waukesha & Walworth Cos. until noon
Winter weather advisory for Ozaukee, Washington & Sheboygan Cos. until noon
Winter storm warning for Milwaukee, Racine, & Kenosha Cos. until midnight
Monitor closings, cancellations & delays in SE Wisconsin

Kenosha residents reflect on the first heavy snowfall of the season

Posted 9:38 am, January 19, 2019, by

KENOSHA -- The snow has been falling since Friday night, and it hasn't slowed down since the sun came up Saturday morning. A Winter Storm Warning is still in effect for parts of our county, and that includes Kenosha County. Live at Lou Perrine's Gas & Grocery, FOX6 spoke with Anthony, the owner of Lou Perrine's, about his thoughts on southeastern Wisconsin's first major snowfall of the season.

