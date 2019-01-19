‘Love winter:’ Weekend snow a forecast of fun for Wisconsinites

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE COUNTY -- Flakes were flying nonstop in Racine County on Saturday, Jan. 19, leaving behind inches of snow for folks to cleanup.

Despite a few wipe-outs, four boys in Wind Point fully embraced the first major snowfall of the year.

"It feels good to slide in the snow," said Victor Rossi, enjoying fresh snow.

Natives of Brazil, Victor Rossi and his big brother, Arthur, are captivated every time a blanket of snow blows in.

"You can do a lot of stuff with it," Arthur Rossi said. "Like slide and throw it."

The mid-January winter storm dumped inches of snow on portions of Racine County. For the first time in 2019, Tom Radwill had to fire up his snowblower.

"Keep the direction of the wind so you don't get it all in your face," said Tom Radwill, Wind Points resident.

In Wind Point, blistering, blowing wind whipped the light snow through the streets and off rooftops.

"I'm just glad it's snowing so now I can ski," Debra Hall said, lives in Wind Point.

Off Four Mile Road, Debra Hall's driveway cleanup lasted into Saturday afternoon.

"An hour-and-a-half to do this, so I'm almost done. I started at 3 p.m.," Hall said.

Hall has dealt with storms that packed more of a punch in the past, teaching her how to efficiently dig out.

"You just have to break it open, go side to side and then puzzle it out," said Hall.

Hall is prepared for the bitter cold ahead.

"I love winter, we live in Wisconsin," said Hall.

It's a joy that connects generations, whether clearing driveways or shredding a tiny backyard slope.

"Come on and play in the snow. Let's have fun," Victor Rossi said.

There are still a few inches of slick and icy spots in Racine County, so use caution on the roads.