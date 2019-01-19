MFD: 8 families displaced following fire near 64th and Florist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A fire near 64th and Florist in Milwaukee has displaced eight families, according to officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department.

The fire happened at an eight-unit apartment building on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 19.

The Milwaukee Fire Department says the fire started on the second floor and spread to units below.

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is assisting the families displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.