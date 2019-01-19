Winter storm warning for Milwaukee, Racine, & Kenosha Cos. until midnight
Monitor closings, cancellations & delays in SE Wisconsin

MFD: 8 families displaced following fire near 64th and Florist

Posted 4:51 pm, January 19, 2019, by , Updated at 05:54PM, January 19, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- A fire near 64th and Florist in Milwaukee has displaced eight families, according to officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department.

The fire happened at an eight-unit apartment building on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 19.

The Milwaukee Fire Department says the fire started on the second floor and spread to units below.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is assisting the families displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.