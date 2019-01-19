Video: WHS officials untangle 2 bucks stuck together in sparring match

FRANKLIN — Officials with Wisconsin Humane Society’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center rescued two bucks whose antlers became locked together during a sparring match. Incredible video shows the process wildlife authorities took to make sure the animals made it out of the ordeal safely.

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center says the deer were struggling and in distress for hours, pulling each other all over the neighborhood. The tangled two sparred through a maze of homes, sheds, shrubbery and garages — sometimes nearing the streets.

Wildlife officials used tranquilizer darts to sedate the deer and worked quickly to get their antlers apart. However, they couldn’t do it by hand so authorities used a power saw to carefully cut the antlers apart.

While the deer were sedated, wildlife officials tended to their wounds monitored vital signs, and ear-tagged them.

According to the rehabilitation center, the deer were given a “reversal agent” to help wake them up. A short while later, the two were awake and resting from their near-death situation.

Great job to the officials at the Wisconsin Humane Society, as well as Franklin police who helped make sure no one was injured during the incident.