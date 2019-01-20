× 1,901 citations issued: Winter parking restrictions in place again Sunday on Milwaukee streets

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the City of Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works called for an overnight snow removal operation Saturday, Jan. 19, and 1,901 citations were issued to drivers who parked on the wrong side of the street. Drivers were asked to park on the ODD side of the street on Saturday night, and driver should park on the EVEN side of the street on Sunday night — as crews work to clear the snow that started falling on Friday, Jan. 18.

DPW officials in an update Sunday evening said “parking lane snow clearing” was completed on Saturday, except for spots where vehicles were not moved as required. Efforts continued Sunday, including plowing of city-owned sidewalks, opening crosswalks, bike lanes and bus stops.

During the overnight hours Sunday, DPW officials said crews would focus on the opposite parking lane from the one addressed Saturday night.

It was anticipated 103 trucks would be utilized for this effort.

DPW officials, in a news release, also addressed the streetcar, saying drivers need to keep in mind “vehicles encroaching into the travel lane will affect the speed of the streetcar,” and “parked vehicles along the streetcar route should be as flush to the curb as possible and behind the white line (if visible).”

If you cannot park properly, you are encouraged to find another spot. DPW officials said: “We reserve the right to ticket and tow.”

Again — your vehicle must be moved to the EVEN side of the street by 11 p.m. Sunday. Even-side parking is required through 6 a.m. Monday. Failure to do so could land you a $40 ticket, or you could even get towed.

If you’re looking for an alternate place to park, four Milwaukee Public Schools will have their lots open to the public.

They include:

Lincoln Avenue Elementary School – 1817 W. Lincoln Avenue

Riverwest Elementary School – 2765 N. Fratney Street

Longfellow Public School – 1021 S. 21st Street

Cass Street Public School – 1647 N. Cass Street

