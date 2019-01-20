× ‘A meaningful sentence:’ Man gets 4 years in prison for illegal dumping of used tires

NEW ORLEANS, La. — The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office announced the conviction and prison sentence of a man who was convicted of dumping tires in the city.

According to prosecutors, 57-year-old Bryant Ballard withdrew his initial plea of not guilty and pleaded guilty to four counts of illegal dumping and one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to four years in prison.

Prosecutors said Ballard was one of the city’s most prolific illegal dumpers. They said he was responsible for dumping as many as 14,000 used tires across the city.

Ballard was charged with dumping tires at these locations:

Sept. 10, 2016: Clio near the Superdome

June 14, 2017: Michoud Boulevard near I-510

Sept. 1, 2016-May 31, 2017: Dwyer Road near I-510

Sept. 1, 2016-May 31, 2017: Dwyer Road west of I-510

“Illegal dumping is a serious problem in some areas of the city,” District Attorney Cannizzaro said in a written statement announcing the conviction. “No neighborhood should have its property values and quality of life diminished by the blight, health hazards and other problems associated with illegal dumping activities. I’m glad that in this case our police and prosecutors were able to put together a solid case against one such practitioner, and that the judge imposed a meaningful sentence that hopefully will dissuade others from such activity.”