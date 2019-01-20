Eric Thames knocks it out of the park during ‘The Masked Singer’ appearance

KOREA — We knew Brewers first baseman Eric Thames was a talented athlete — but it turns out the slugger also boasts an impressive set of pipes.

The Brewer appeared on the Korean version of “The Masked Singer” on Saturday, Jan. 18 and surprised fans worldwide with his renditions of “Americano” and Stevie Wonder’s classic “Isn’t She Lovely?” Even more shockingly, he sang “Americano” completely in Korean. Wow!

lastly, he sang "Americano" by 10cm entirely in Korean. dude is talented. pic.twitter.com/UmKnL6M7X6 — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) January 20, 2019

According to a series of tweets by baseball writer Sung Min Kim, Thames also showed off his strength in between songs. Two women grabbed onto his burly biceps as he swung the ladies around in the air.

he also showed off his strength by having two women grab his arm and hang on the air. pic.twitter.com/HeTaYXOKsA — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) January 20, 2019

It looks like Thames is having a lot of fun during the Brewers’ off season! Opening day is just around the corner — March 28, to be exact. Maybe Thames will step up to the plate and perform the national anthem this season.