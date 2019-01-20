× Father accused of beating daughter with electrical cord ‘for not doing her chores’

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — An Arizona man was arrested after reportedly beating a pre-teen girl with an electrical cord.

According to police, on Jan. 11, officers were alerted by school administrators of a possible child abuse incident.

Police said there were 10 large, red strike marks on the girl’s left arm, and seven red strike marks on her right thigh. The girl reported to police that her father, 35-year-old Alejandro Ocana Gonzalez, struck her with an electrical cord.

The girl indicated she was being punished for not doing her chores and walking to school with her brother instead of riding the bus, police said.

Upon his arrest, Gonzalez reportedly told police he hit the girl with a belt and things got, “out of control.” Police said he later indicated “he thought it was a belt, but maybe it was a cord.”

Gonzalez was charged with child abuse.