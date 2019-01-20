× Ice Castles in Lake Geneva set to open Wednesday, Jan. 23

LAKE GENEVA — A new icy experience in Lake Geneva will open Wednesday, Jan. 23, just in time for the town’s popular festival, Winterfest.

Tickets to experience the Ice Castles will go on sale to the public Monday, Jan. 21 HERE.

According to a news release, the Utah-based company, Ice Castles, LLC, has six attractions across North America. This is the first year Ice Castles have been built in Lake Geneva. Unseasonably warm temperatures and rain in December and early January hindered construction of the icy attraction and delayed the opening date by a few weeks.

The Ice Cases, made entirely from ice, feature tunnels, fountains, slides, frozen thrones and cascading towers of ice embedded with color-changing LED lights that twinkle to music at night.

Artisans have spent the last eight weeks growing, harvesting and hand-placing icicles to create the life-size winter playground.

The company has other locations in Midway, Utah; North Woodstock, New Hampshire; Excelsior, Minnesota; Dillon, Colorado; and Edmonton, Alberta.

