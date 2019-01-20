LeRoy Butler invites furloughed government employees, military vets to his wedding 🏈💍
MILWAUKEE — Green Bay Packers legend LeRoy Butler is getting married this May, and according to a tweet posted Saturday, Jan. 19, the football star wants to celebrate with furloughed employees and military members.
“If your (sic) a government employee or military and would like to attend my wedding, I have 25 seats reserved,” Butler posted in a tweet. “First come, first served with your dinner free!!” Interested parties were encouraged to contact Butler’s PR team to snag a their tickets.
Butler’s tweet must have picked up speed quickly — after less than two hours, the Lambeau leaper posted a follow-up tweet saying all free tickets for vets and government employees had sold out.
Congratulations to LeRoy and his fiancee, Genesis!