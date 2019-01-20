× LeRoy Butler invites furloughed government employees, military vets to his wedding 🏈💍

MILWAUKEE — Green Bay Packers legend LeRoy Butler is getting married this May, and according to a tweet posted Saturday, Jan. 19, the football star wants to celebrate with furloughed employees and military members.

“If your (sic) a government employee or military and would like to attend my wedding, I have 25 seats reserved,” Butler posted in a tweet. “First come, first served with your dinner free!!” Interested parties were encouraged to contact Butler’s PR team to snag a their tickets.

If your a GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEE OR MILITARY AND WOULD LIKE TO ATTEND MY WEDDING,i have 25 seats reserved for first come first served with your Dinner free!! Just send requests to pr@leroybutlerinc.com. https://t.co/5kUaxexGVQ. — leroy butler (@leap36) January 20, 2019

Butler’s tweet must have picked up speed quickly — after less than two hours, the Lambeau leaper posted a follow-up tweet saying all free tickets for vets and government employees had sold out.

The free tickets for vets and government employees ARE SOLD OUT!!, sorry guys! I will email you shortly if you made the cut!!, be prepared to show your ID, to receive your tickets, #butlerwedding. https://t.co/bC17nVli60 — leroy butler (@leap36) January 20, 2019

Congratulations to LeRoy and his fiancee, Genesis!