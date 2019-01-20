× Milwaukee Admirals finish road trip with 4-0 victory over Chicago Wolves

CHICAGO — Goalie Troy Grosenick stopped 16 shots he faced for his 100th career AHL win to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 4-0 victory over the Chicago Wolves Sunday, Jan. 20 at Allstate Arena.

The win snapped Milwaukee’s five-game winless skid (0-4-1-0) and lifted the Admirals into a tie for fourth-place in the Central Division with the Texas Stars (47 points).

Grosenick, a Brookfield native, earned his first shutout of the season. It was the 14th of his career and his first since Mar. 31, 2017 when he was a member of the San Jose Barracuda. The win was also the 100th American Hockey League win for Grosenick, a Brookfield, WI native.

The Admirals got on the scoreboard first with a late first-period power play goal. Emil Pettersson’s shot from the left circle was deflected in front of the net by Cole Schneider. Schneider tapped the rebound to a wide-open Nick Baptiste, who promptly buried the puck into the net for his tenth goal of the season at 19:27. Schneider and Pettersson recorded the assists. For Schneider, it was his first point with the Admirals.

Milwaukee took a 2-0 lead at 8:16 of the second period. Schneider delayed along the left win boards and spied Anthony Richard coming off the Ads bench. Schneider flipped a pass into the slot and Richard ripped it over the glove of Wolves goalie Zach Fucale for his 14th goal of the season. Schneider and Fred Allard picked up the helpers.

Milwaukee scored its second power play goal of the game at 8:36 of the third period. Defenseman Vince Pedrie wristed a shot through a screen and into the goal for his first goal as a member of the Admirals. Justin Kirkland and Richard earned the assists.

Mathieu Olivier scored an empty-net goal at 16:06 of the third period to close the scoring. Yakov Trenin picked up the lone assist.

Milwaukee returns home Tues., Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. to host the San Antonio Rampage at Panther Arena.