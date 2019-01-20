‘My heart is breaking’: 25-year-old snowplow driver killed in rollover crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — A young snowplow driver with the Kansas Department of Transportation died after a rollover crash Saturday morning, Jan. 19.

The wreck happened about 5:50 a.m. near 207th Street and U.S. Highway 69.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Stephen Windler of Paola, Kansas was traveling southbound on U.S. 69 Highway.

Police said Windler merged to the right and drove into the grass. The snowplow overturned and rolled counter-clockwise 1.25 times, ejecting the driver. The snowplow ended up on the passenger side, on top of Windler. Police said Windler was not wearing a seatbelt.

Emergency crews arrived in an attempt to rescue the trapped driver, but he was found unresponsive.

The southbound lanes of Highway 69 were closed.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family members and the co-workers of our driver,” said Secretary of Transportation Julie Lorenz. “KDOT is one big family, and we know there are many people impacted by this.”

“My heart is breaking for the family of this dedicated employee. Our KDOT personnel work very hard, at all hours, in dangerous conditions to make our roads safe for their fellow Kansans. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the entire KDOT family,” said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.