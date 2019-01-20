× Nearly 8K pounds of chicken skewer products recalled due to undeclared allergen

WASHINGTON — Custom Made Meals, LLC., a Denver, Colo., establishment, is recalling approximately 7,954 pounds of chicken skewer products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Friday, Jan. 18.

According to the FSIS, the products contain coconut, a known tree nut allergen that is not declared on the product label.

The Red Chili Orange Chicken Skewer items were produced on various dates from Sept. 27, 2018, through Jan. 10, 2019.

The following product is subject to recall:

9.11-pound cases containing four plastic packages of “Red Chili Orange Chicken Skewers” with case code 79073, and various Use By dates between Oct. 15, 2018 and Jan. 28, 2019.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-4121A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Illinois and Wisconsin and donated to organizations in Denver.

The problem was discovered on Jan. 16, 2019, when establishment personnel observed production employees with nut allergen stickers and determined that a “Coconut Teriyaki Tropical” seasoning was being utilized on the product. FSIS was notified on Jan. 17, 2019.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.