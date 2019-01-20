On Dwyane Wade Day in Milwaukee, #3 reflects on his career, ‘the things that you miss the most’

MILWAUKEE — Dwyane Wade was the guest of honor in downtown Milwaukee on Sunday, Jan. 20 — Dwyane Wade Day.

It was all about the #3 — on jerseys, on posters, on T-shirts. It was a day honoring Wade’s career at Marquette University, as Jan.20 officially became Dwyane Wade Day in the city.

“The things that you miss most, the things that stick out to you most is probably the things that most people don’t see because it’s the interaction that goes on in the locker room or it’s Travis Diener and me rooming on the road and I wake up and I got nine pillows on my head because I guess I was snoring. Or I wake up, he’s sleeping in the tub because I was snoring so bad. Like, these are all the things that I laugh about and I remember. As we preparing to play in the tournament, he’s sleeping in the tub the night before the game ’cause he’s trying to get away from my snoring. Those kind of moments, you know, sticks out to me,” said Wade.

Wade said that the first college basketball game he ever attended was a Marquette and Wisconsin matchup, and it was the environment that won him over — and he knew from that point on, all he wanted to do was play college basketball.

After success with the Marquette Golden Eagles, Wade was drafted fifth overall in the 2003 NBA Draft by Miami. In his third season, Wade led the Heat to their first NBA championship in franchise history and was named the 2006 NBA Finals MVP.

In September of 2018, Wade said he has “one last dance” in him as an NBA player. In a video posted to his YouTube channel, he announced the 2018-2019 season would be his last.

Adding to the enjoyment for Marquette fans Sunday was the fact that the Golden Eagles defeated Providence, 79 to 68.