Salvation Army food pantries ‘available to serve those unemployed or rendered unemployed by shutdown’

WAUWATOSA — The partial government shutdown prompted the Salvation Army of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan to make changes to food pantry visit requirements.

“All of our Salvation Army food pantries in the State of Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan are available to serve those who are unemployed or rendered unemployed by the shutdown,” said Major Steve Merritt, the divisional commander for The Salvation Army of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. “All government employees need to do is show up and show their government issued ID card.”

According to a news release from the Salvation Army, each food pantry has its own hours, and not every type of food is available at every pantry, so you’re encouraged to please call in advance.

“With the expected additional usage, there will be some strain on the pantries, so we are also gratefully accepting contributions from those who can do so,” Merritt said.

Below is a list of Salvation Army food pantries in Wisconsin:

BELOIT

628 Broad St.

Beloit, WI 53511

(608) 365-6572

Contact: Captain Melinda Tripp

CHILTON

16 Main St.

Chilton, WI 53014

(920) 849-7856

EAU CLAIRE

2211 South Hastings Way

Eau Claire, WI 54701

(715) 834-1224

Contact: Amanda Radle

FOND DU LAC

237 N. Macy St.

Fond du Lac, WI 54935

(920) 923-8220

Contact: Ronnie Jacobson

FOX CITIES (APPLETON-MENASHA)

124 E. North St.

Appleton, WI 54911

(920) 734-3324

Contact: Patrick Leigl

GREEN BAY

626 Union Ct.

Green Bay, WI 54303

(920) 497-7053

Contact: Nan Pahl

JANESVILLE

514 Sutherland Ave.

Janesville, WI 53545

(608) 757-8300

Contact: Tamara Prochazka

KENOSHA

3116 75th St.

Kenosha, WI 53142

(262) 564-0286

Contact: Dan Parrish

LA CROSSE

223 North 8th Street

La Crosse, WI 54601

(608) 782-6126

Contact: Stacy Mitby

MANITOWOC

415 N. 6th St.

Manitowoc, WI 54220

(920) 684-7117

Contact: Lt. Jenny Moffitt

MARINETTE

80 W. Russell St.

Marinette, WI 54143

(715) 735-7448

Contact: Bonnie Rietz

MILWAUKEE

2900 Cold Spring Road

Milwaukee, WI 53221

(414) 763-9797

Contact: Lt. Alex Yanez

1645 N. 25th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53205

(414) 342-9191

Contact: Captain Jean Thammavongsa

OAK CREEK

8853 S. Howell Ave.

Oak Creek, WI 53154

(414) 762-3993

Contact: Ken Tregellas

OSHKOSH

417 Algoma Blvd.

Oshkosh, WI 54901

(920) 232-7660

Contact: Al Rolph

RACINE

1901 Washington Ave

Racine, WI 53403

(262) 632-3147

Contact: Jamie Read

SHEBOYGAN

710 Pennsylvania Ave.

Sheboygan, WI 53081

(920) 458-3723

Contact: Hun Chan Ho

STEVENS POINT

1600 Briggs St.

Stevens Point, WI 54481

(715) 341-2437

Contact: Ed Wilson

SUPERIOR

916 Hughitt Ave.

Superior, WI 54880

(715) 394-7001

Contact: Captain Jasen Elcombe

WAUKESHA

445 Madison St.

Waukesha, WI 53188

(262) 547-7367

Contact: Dana Farrington

WAUSAU

202 Callon St.

Wausau, WI 54401

(715) 845-4272

Contact: Lt. Donna Thammavongsa