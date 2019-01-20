Salvation Army food pantries ‘available to serve those unemployed or rendered unemployed by shutdown’
WAUWATOSA — The partial government shutdown prompted the Salvation Army of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan to make changes to food pantry visit requirements.
“All of our Salvation Army food pantries in the State of Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan are available to serve those who are unemployed or rendered unemployed by the shutdown,” said Major Steve Merritt, the divisional commander for The Salvation Army of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. “All government employees need to do is show up and show their government issued ID card.”
According to a news release from the Salvation Army, each food pantry has its own hours, and not every type of food is available at every pantry, so you’re encouraged to please call in advance.
“With the expected additional usage, there will be some strain on the pantries, so we are also gratefully accepting contributions from those who can do so,” Merritt said.
Below is a list of Salvation Army food pantries in Wisconsin:
BELOIT
628 Broad St.
Beloit, WI 53511
(608) 365-6572
Contact: Captain Melinda Tripp
CHILTON
16 Main St.
Chilton, WI 53014
(920) 849-7856
EAU CLAIRE
2211 South Hastings Way
Eau Claire, WI 54701
(715) 834-1224
Contact: Amanda Radle
FOND DU LAC
237 N. Macy St.
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 923-8220
Contact: Ronnie Jacobson
FOX CITIES (APPLETON-MENASHA)
124 E. North St.
Appleton, WI 54911
(920) 734-3324
Contact: Patrick Leigl
GREEN BAY
626 Union Ct.
Green Bay, WI 54303
(920) 497-7053
Contact: Nan Pahl
JANESVILLE
514 Sutherland Ave.
Janesville, WI 53545
(608) 757-8300
Contact: Tamara Prochazka
KENOSHA
3116 75th St.
Kenosha, WI 53142
(262) 564-0286
Contact: Dan Parrish
LA CROSSE
223 North 8th Street
La Crosse, WI 54601
(608) 782-6126
Contact: Stacy Mitby
MANITOWOC
415 N. 6th St.
Manitowoc, WI 54220
(920) 684-7117
Contact: Lt. Jenny Moffitt
MARINETTE
80 W. Russell St.
Marinette, WI 54143
(715) 735-7448
Contact: Bonnie Rietz
MILWAUKEE
2900 Cold Spring Road
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 763-9797
Contact: Lt. Alex Yanez
1645 N. 25th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53205
(414) 342-9191
Contact: Captain Jean Thammavongsa
OAK CREEK
8853 S. Howell Ave.
Oak Creek, WI 53154
(414) 762-3993
Contact: Ken Tregellas
OSHKOSH
417 Algoma Blvd.
Oshkosh, WI 54901
(920) 232-7660
Contact: Al Rolph
RACINE
1901 Washington Ave
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 632-3147
Contact: Jamie Read
SHEBOYGAN
710 Pennsylvania Ave.
Sheboygan, WI 53081
(920) 458-3723
Contact: Hun Chan Ho
STEVENS POINT
1600 Briggs St.
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 341-2437
Contact: Ed Wilson
SUPERIOR
916 Hughitt Ave.
Superior, WI 54880
(715) 394-7001
Contact: Captain Jasen Elcombe
WAUKESHA
445 Madison St.
Waukesha, WI 53188
(262) 547-7367
Contact: Dana Farrington
WAUSAU
202 Callon St.
Wausau, WI 54401
(715) 845-4272
Contact: Lt. Donna Thammavongsa