Salvation Army food pantries ‘available to serve those unemployed or rendered unemployed by shutdown’

January 20, 2019

WAUWATOSA — The partial government shutdown prompted the Salvation Army of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan to make changes to food pantry visit requirements.

“All of our Salvation Army food pantries in the State of Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan are available to serve those who are unemployed or rendered unemployed by the shutdown,” said Major Steve Merritt, the divisional commander for The Salvation Army of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. “All government employees need to do is show up and show their government issued ID card.”

According to a news release from the Salvation Army, each food pantry has its own hours, and not every type of food is available at every pantry, so you’re encouraged to please call in advance.

“With the expected additional usage, there will be some strain on the pantries, so we are also gratefully accepting contributions from those who can do so,” Merritt said.

Below is a list of Salvation Army food pantries in Wisconsin:

BELOIT
628 Broad St.
Beloit, WI  53511
(608) 365-6572
Contact: Captain Melinda Tripp

CHILTON
16 Main St.
Chilton, WI  53014
(920) 849-7856

EAU CLAIRE
2211 South Hastings Way
Eau Claire, WI  54701
(715) 834-1224
Contact: Amanda Radle

FOND DU LAC
237 N. Macy St.
Fond du Lac, WI  54935
(920) 923-8220
Contact: Ronnie Jacobson

FOX CITIES (APPLETON-MENASHA)
124 E. North St.
Appleton, WI  54911
(920) 734-3324
Contact: Patrick Leigl

GREEN BAY
626 Union Ct.
Green Bay, WI  54303
(920) 497-7053
Contact: Nan Pahl

JANESVILLE
514 Sutherland Ave.
Janesville, WI  53545
(608) 757-8300
Contact: Tamara Prochazka

KENOSHA
3116 75th St.
Kenosha, WI  53142
(262) 564-0286
Contact: Dan Parrish

LA CROSSE
223 North 8th Street
La Crosse, WI  54601
(608) 782-6126
Contact: Stacy Mitby

MANITOWOC
415 N. 6th St.
Manitowoc, WI  54220
(920) 684-7117
Contact: Lt. Jenny Moffitt

MARINETTE
80 W. Russell St.
Marinette, WI  54143
(715) 735-7448
Contact: Bonnie Rietz

MILWAUKEE
2900 Cold Spring Road
Milwaukee, WI  53221
(414) 763-9797
Contact: Lt. Alex Yanez

1645 N. 25th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53205
(414) 342-9191
Contact: Captain Jean Thammavongsa

OAK CREEK
8853 S. Howell Ave.
Oak Creek, WI  53154
(414) 762-3993
Contact: Ken Tregellas

OSHKOSH
417 Algoma Blvd.
Oshkosh, WI  54901
(920) 232-7660
Contact: Al Rolph

RACINE
1901 Washington Ave
Racine, WI  53403
(262) 632-3147
Contact: Jamie Read

SHEBOYGAN
710 Pennsylvania Ave.
Sheboygan, WI  53081
(920) 458-3723
Contact: Hun Chan Ho

STEVENS POINT
1600 Briggs St.
Stevens Point, WI  54481
(715) 341-2437
Contact: Ed Wilson

SUPERIOR
916 Hughitt Ave.
Superior, WI  54880
(715) 394-7001
Contact: Captain Jasen Elcombe

WAUKESHA
445 Madison St.
Waukesha, WI  53188
(262) 547-7367
Contact: Dana Farrington

WAUSAU
202 Callon St.
Wausau, WI  54401
(715) 845-4272
Contact: Lt. Donna Thammavongsa