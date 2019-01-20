Samson Stomp & Romp is frosty fun at the Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE -- The chilly temperatures didn't stop runners from coming out to the Milwaukee County Zoo on Saturday, Jan. 20. The Samson Stomp & Romp attracted hundreds of participants eager to exercise for a good cause.

About Samson Stomp & Romp (website)

On your mark, get set, STOMP! Runners and walkers are invited to join us for the Zoo’s annual January special event, the Samson Stomp & Romp! This popular race honors one of the Zoo’s most famous and beloved residents, Samson, the silverback gorilla (1950-1981). Money raised from the event supports all of the animals in the Zoo’s collection.