View and submit photos of the January 2019 ‘super blood wolf moon total lunar eclipse’ 🌕

MILWAUKEE — The moon, Earth and sun were set to line up Sunday night, Jan. 20 for the only total lunar eclipse this year and next. At the same time, the moon would be ever so closer to Earth and appear slightly bigger and brighter than usual — a supermoon.

It would begin with the partial phase around 9:34 p.m. CT Sunday. That’s when Earth’s shadow would begin to nip at the moon. Totality — when Earth’s shadow completely blankets the moon — would last 62 minutes, beginning at 10:41 p.m. CT Sunday.

