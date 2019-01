Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Nick Roberts is a senior at Whitnall High School. He plays hockey for the Milwaukee Power, a junior hockey team that's playing it's first season. Nick says he's been playing hockey since he was 9-years-old. He says his cousins got him into the sport. Nick's favorite memory so far in the sport is when he played two games on the same day, scoring 3 goals in each game. Nick says he is thinking about going to college to study to be an engineer.

Nick Roberts

Whitnall HS Senior

Hockey