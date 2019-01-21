12-year-old dies after fort built in snow collapsed; 9-year-old hurt
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A 12-year-old girl died when a snowbank collapsed Sunday, Jan. 20 in Arlington Heights, Illinois.
According to police, the child was playing with a 9-year-old friend outside a church when it happened.
Investigators said the children built a fort and it collapsed on them.
The girls’ families were inside the church, attending service at the time.
Both girls were taken to the hospital, where the 12-year-old was pronounced dead.
At last check, the 9-year-old was being treated for hypothermia.
