× Antetokounmpo has 31 points as Bucks beat Mavericks 116-106

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 15 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Dallas Mavericks 116-106 on Monday.

Eric Bledsoe had 21 points and Malcolm Brogdon 19 for the Bucks, who have won five straight and 12 of their last 14 to improve to 34-12 overall.

Luka Doncic had 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for Dallas, which has lost four in a row. Jalen Brunson had 16 points.

After trailing at the half, the Bucks built a double-digit lead in the third quarter and led 92-84 heading to the fourth. The game turned late in the quarter when the Mavericks’ Dwight Powell was ejected after being whistled for a pair of technical fouls following Sterling Brown’s corner 3-pointer. Brogdon made both technical foul shots to give Milwaukee a nine-point lead.

Milwaukee led throughout the final period. Dallas pulled within 106-101 with 3:05 left on Doncic’s traditional three-point play. Doncic banked in a 3 with one minute remaining to pull within six, but Dallas got no closer.

The Bucks grabbed a 35-26 lead after one quarter with Lopez sinking three 3-pointers.

Dallas used an 8-0 run midway through the second quarter to get back into the game and took a 59-57 lead at the half. Matthews had 12 points in the quarter.