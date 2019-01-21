× City of Milwaukee issues 4,200 parking citations in 1st winter storm of 2019

MILWAUKEE — Mind the signs when the snow is flying or you will be one of thousands of vehicle owners stuck with a citation from the City of Milwaukee.

Milwaukee officials revealed on Monday, Jan. 21 that 1,900 citations were handed out Saturday night, Jan 19 into Sunday morning. Another 2,300 citations were issued from Sunday night into Monday.

Officials also wanted to convey this message as it relates to parking in the city:

“Parked vehicles should not impede the flow of traffic in the travel lane. This includes both the streetcar route and other city roadways. If a vehicle cannot be properly parked flush to the curb and out of the flow of traffic, whether due to snow or otherwise, then we discourage individuals from parking in that particular spot. The City’s priority is to ensure safe conditions on the roadways for all users, and reserves the right to ticket and/or tow when an improperly parked vehicle disrupts the flow of traffic.”