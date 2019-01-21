× Dane County Regional Airport experiences power outage, terminal closed

MADISON — The Dane County Regional Airport managed a power outage early morning Monday, Jan. 21 — and as of 6:40 a.m., the terminal is closed.

According to a series of tweets, the power outage was announced around 5:50 a.m. Monday. A follow-up tweet announced the airport was experiencing a complete power outage, and technicians were investigating.

Power Outage Update: MG&E is arriving to access the problem. Backup power generators should be functional shortly. — MSN Airport (@MSN_Airport) January 21, 2019

A later tweet indicated morning flights would not be impacted until power was returned, and encouraged passengers to check directly with their airlines. Airfield operations were not affected by the power outage; planes were able to land and depart safely. Only terminal operations were affected.

Power Outage Update: Airfield operations are not affected. Planes are able to land and depart safely. Only terminal operations are affected. — MSN Airport (@MSN_Airport) January 21, 2019

Power Outage Update: the airport terminal is currently closed. Do not travel to the airport until you receive additional information. — MSN Airport (@MSN_Airport) January 21, 2019