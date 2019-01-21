Dane County Regional Airport experiences power outage, terminal closed
MADISON — The Dane County Regional Airport managed a power outage early morning Monday, Jan. 21 — and as of 6:40 a.m., the terminal is closed.
According to a series of tweets, the power outage was announced around 5:50 a.m. Monday. A follow-up tweet announced the airport was experiencing a complete power outage, and technicians were investigating.
A later tweet indicated morning flights would not be impacted until power was returned, and encouraged passengers to check directly with their airlines. Airfield operations were not affected by the power outage; planes were able to land and depart safely. Only terminal operations were affected.
43.139066 -89.336413