× Driver arrested after officers used PIT maneuver to end pursuit in Wauwatosa

WEST ALLIS — A driver was arrested early Monday, Jan. 21 after a pursuit that started in Waukesha County and ended in Wauwatosa in Milwaukee County.

West Allis police officers were monitoring the pursuit around 1:30 a.m. — setting themselves up along the main roads leading to West Allis. The pursuit was initially terminated, but West Allis officers and Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputies spotted the vehicle, and another pursuit was initiated on Greenfield Avenue, headed eastbound from 70th Street.

Stop sticks were used near 62nd and National and 68th and National as the vehicle continued westbound on National Avenue.

The suspect vehicle headed into Wauwatosa from S. 84th Street, continuing westbound on Watertown Plank Road. The PIT maneuver was used near 92nd and Watertown Plank, where the driver fled on foot. The suspect was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

Police said various charges would be sought in Waukesha County and Milwaukee County.