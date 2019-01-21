× Family, ‘very, very friendly’ puppy safe after Cudahy house fire

CUDAHY — A family and their puppy are safe after firefighters were quickly able to extinguish a Cudahy fire Saturday morning, Jan. 19.

According to a Facebook post by the Cudahy Fire Department, officials responded to a call near Van Norman and Packard regarding an odor investigation. Upon arrival, an electrical fire was found in the attic joists. The flames were quickly extinguished by crews from Saint Francis, South Milwaukee, Oak Creek, 128th, Franklin and Milwaukee fire departments.

There were no injuries reported, and a very, very friendly puppy was safely returned to her owners.