Man hospitalized after snowmobile accident in Racine County

TOWN OF DOVER — A 23-year-old man is being treated for injuries after suffering a snowmobile accident late Saturday night, Jan. 20.

According to officials, deputies were called to the snowmobile trails near CTH A and Sharp Rd. in the Town of Dover around 10:50 p.m. The caller said that her brother called her, saying he had flipped his snowmobile and was injured. The woman told dispatchers she was at the intersection, but was unable to find her brother.

When deputies arrived, they began to narrow the search area down and noticed a cell phone being waved in a nearby farmer’s field. A deputy was able to hike to the snowmobile rider, who said he was unable to walk due to severe leg pain.

Officials were able to stabilize the patient and transport him from the field to a hospital. Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the snowmobile accident.