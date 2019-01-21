× Miller Park to host concessions, food service hiring event Tuesday, Jan. 22 🌭

MILWAUKEE — Do you love food? Do you love the Milwaukee Brewers? If the answer is “Of course!”, you might want to head to Miller Park on Jan. 22 to search for a summer job.

Delaware North Sportservice — the food and beverage partner of the Milwaukee Brewers — will host their first hiring event of 2019 for part-time, seasonal positions on Tuesday, Jan. 22 from 5-7 p.m. at Miller Park. Positions for hire include concession cashiers, supervisors, waitstaff, prep cooks and runners.

According to a news release, qualified candidates must be highly motivated and customer-oriented. Applicants must be able to work evenings and weekends — all positions are event-drive. Successful candidates will receive paid training and free meals!

Those interested in applying before the event can visit www.baseballmke.com. Any interested applicants can call (414) 902-4700 with any questions.

What: Hiring Event for Milwaukee Sportservice

When: Tuesday, January 22 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Where: Miller Park (One Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI 53214)

Enter through the Hot Corner entrance (near Friday’s Front Row)