Milwaukee DPW finishes overnight snow clearing operations; parking restrictions lifted

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works has concluded its overnight snow clearing operation as of Monday, Jan. 21. While plows and crews will still be active in snow clean up, the required alternate side parking required during this weekend’s operation has been suspended.

In observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, certain parking restrictions have been lifted for the holiday, including:

No parking meter enforcement or hourly restriction enforcement on Monday, Jan. 21.

No overnight parking enforcement Monday night into Tuesday morning (Jan. 22 from 2 a.m. until 6. a.m.)

Overnight parking enforcement resumes on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Jan. 23 from 2 a.m. until 6 a.m.

Finally, there will be no garbage or recycling pickup on Monday, Jan. 21 and all drop-off centers will be closed.