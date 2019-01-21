Milwaukee Public Library celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. day with activities all day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is cause for celebration, and the Milwaukee Public Library is pulling out all the stops with their MLK Day 2019. The day-long party honors the life and legacy of Dr. King with activities from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Branch of the library.

About Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration (website)

Milwaukee Public Library hosts a full day of activities honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, January 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Branch. For the past 10 years the branch has opened on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to offer a celebration filled with poetry, music, dance, crafts, games and community services. Programming for the celebration is funded by the Milwaukee Public Library Foundation. Interested in volunteering for the day? Apply online at www.mpl.org/about/volunteer.php.

