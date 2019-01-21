On MLK Day, Lt. Gov. Barnes takes part in service project in the most segregated city in America

MILWAUKEE — The 18th annual “Justice Program and March” were held Monday, Jan. 21 in Milwaukee, on a day meant for honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. During the event, people in the community who have gone to jail for justice in the non-violent spirit of Dr. King were recognized. After the program, the group marched three blocks to the Dr. King statue on MLK Drive, where an open microphone offered an opportunity for people to talk about his work and how it has made a difference in their lives.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes took part in a “Day of Service” at Longfellow School in Milwaukee. He said Dr. King’s work isn’t done, and we must honor him by remembering his words and turning them into action.

“A day on, not a day off,” said Lt. Gov. Barnes.

The lieutenant governor and hundreds of volunteers gave Dr. King’s words new life.

“The projects are designed to uplift the students. That’s what makes this day so much more important. That’s what makes being in this office so much more important, because we have work to do. We are just getting started,” said Lt. Gov. Barnes.

They painted inspirational quotes on the walls at the school to serve as a permanent reminder of the civil rights leader’s vision.

“It’s really important for us, that when the students come back tomorrow, they will be able to see quotes from people that look like them, people they can relate to,” said Meralis Hood, executive director of City Year Milwaukee.

Meanwhile, at Milwaukee’s King Community Center, Dr. King’s message filled the auditorium, with young and old celebrating his life’s work.

“We celebrate him, even through he’s away. We still celebrate him to make it seem like he is still here,” said Samantha Bryant.

“He is our example — moving forward to peace and justice for all people — continuing to carry the touch. We have to look deep within our hearts and be honest. Are we living the dream? Are we fulfilling Dr. King’s legacy?” said Dennis Walton.

Lt. Gov. Barnes said Milwaukee remains the most segregated city in America. He said he believes we all have more in common than we think — and we can make change together.