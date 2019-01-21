Platteville police officer adopts adorable kitten after rescuing it from ditch 😻

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A Platteville police officer made a new addition to his home Sunday, Jan. 21 after rescuing a tiny black kitten from a ditch.

“Who says full moons and black cats are bad luck?” asked the Platteville Police Department in a Facebook post Monday night. According to the post, Officer Froiseth heard a kitten meowing from a ditch that was covered with nearly three feet of snow. Upon further investigation, Officer Froiseth found a tiny black cat stuck in the snow and rocks.

“He then brought the kitten back to his warm squad car, and the little guy curled up just like in the pictures, and hasn’t left his side,” said the post.

An updated version of the post said Officer Froiseth decided to adopt the cute kitten and bring him home fur-ever. Too cute!