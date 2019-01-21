× Police: Driver admitted he smoked marijuana before crash into trooper’s patrol SUV

DETROIT — A Michigan man was arrested after Michigan State Police said he crashed into a trooper’s patrol SUV while high on marijuana.

The crash happened on southbound I-75 near Davison in Detroit, according to MSP Metro Detroit on Twitter.

A Michigan State Police trooper was responding to a different crash just before 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19 at the same location.

The MSP vehicle was on the right shoulder with the emergency lights on when a man lost control of his car and hit the MSP vehicle.

No one was hurt, but state police said the 26-year-old driver admitted to officers he had smoked marijuana before driving.

The man was arrested for driving while impaired.