Winter weather advisory for counties in southern half of FOX6 viewing area, 9 a.m. Tuesday – 6 p.m. Wednesday
Winter weather advisory for Sheboygan County until 6 p.m.
Winter storm watch for counties north of metro Milwaukee, 9 a.m. Tuesday – 6 p.m. Wednesday

Police: Reckless driver caused 8-vehicle crash that took life of 2-year-old girl

Posted 4:32 pm, January 21, 2019, by

JONESBORO, Ga. — A 2-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash involving eight vehicles in Clayton County, Georgia. Police said it was caused by a reckless driver who ran a red light.

It happened at Old Dixie Highway and Holiday Boulevard just before 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17.

According to police, the driver of a 2008 Charger ran a red light at the intersection, causing multiple cars to spin out and crash in the wet weather. The 2-year-old was ejected in the crash, and died at the scene.

Police said three other victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition, including a 4-year-old girl.

At the  scene Friday morning, a Clayton County employee swept up debris, including a large piece of a windshield, numerous car parts and what appeared to be a ruined job-hunting portfolio complete with resume, letter of introduction and work sample.

Fluorescent paint and two marker flags dotted the mess alongside a mattress shop. Across Holiday Boulevard, a tiny child’s winter boot rested against a power pole.

No arrests had been made, police said.