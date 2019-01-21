× Police: Reckless driver caused 8-vehicle crash that took life of 2-year-old girl

JONESBORO, Ga. — A 2-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash involving eight vehicles in Clayton County, Georgia. Police said it was caused by a reckless driver who ran a red light.

It happened at Old Dixie Highway and Holiday Boulevard just before 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17.

According to police, the driver of a 2008 Charger ran a red light at the intersection, causing multiple cars to spin out and crash in the wet weather. The 2-year-old was ejected in the crash, and died at the scene.

Police said three other victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition, including a 4-year-old girl.

At the scene Friday morning, a Clayton County employee swept up debris, including a large piece of a windshield, numerous car parts and what appeared to be a ruined job-hunting portfolio complete with resume, letter of introduction and work sample.

Fluorescent paint and two marker flags dotted the mess alongside a mattress shop. Across Holiday Boulevard, a tiny child’s winter boot rested against a power pole.

No arrests had been made, police said.