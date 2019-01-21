Racine Fire Dept. urges residents to clear piles of snow from fire hydrants

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department is asking for the community’s help.

Officials are asking residents to shovel out their fire hydrants. They are asking for the snow within three feet around the hydrant be removed to facilitate quicker access to water that is used for firefighting. They say having an accessible fire hydrant significantly improves the time it takes to get water to the Engine and subsequently on the fire.

Also, officials are reminder residents to only use space heaters while you are awake. They say you should plug the space heater directly into the outlet and unplug the heater when it is not in operation. Remember to keep a three foot area around the space heater clear. Also, remember that oven and stoves are not designed to heat your home, condo, or apartment. If you have any questions, you are urged to contact the Fire Prevention Bureau at 262-635-7915.