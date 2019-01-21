Red Cross assists family of 8 displaced by West Allis duplex fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- The Red Cross is helping a family of eight that was displaced by an early morning fire in West Allis on Monday, Jan. 21.

According to officials, five children, three adults and two dogs were on the first floor of a duplex near 64th and National when the fire began. All were able to get out safely with no injuries reported.

West Allis Battalion Chief Dan Ledvorowski said the fire started in the second floor kitchen when nobody was home. Unfortunately, the home will be uninhabitable for some time. Ledvorowski said the fire is a good reminder to use precautions in the kitchen.

"Just watch what you’re cooking," said Chief Ledvorowski. "Usually, kitchen fires are the number one cause of fires, at least in our city, but just be careful what you’re doing. Heat your house with the appropriate methods."

Crews were able to put out the flames quickly. But Ledvorowski said Monday's bitter cold temperatures required his fire department to rotate out crews to make sure nobody stands outside too long.

"When you're inside, it’s not so bad. But when you’re outside and standing around, you get a little cold," said Ledvorowski. "Ice forms and it can get slippery, so keeping crews rotated -- that’s the key."