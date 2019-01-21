× Registration now open for 8th annual Brewers Mini-Marathon 🏃

MILWAUKEE — Registration is now open for the eighth annual Brewewrs Mini-Marathon! The Saturday, Sept. 28 event features a half marathon, 10K and a family-friendly 5K race. Last year, nearly 4,800 runners and walkers participated in the event. Those interested in signing up can click HERE.

All three races begin and end at Miller Park and offer courses that take runners on a tour of Milwaukee through the Miller Valley, Doyne Park, Walker’s Point and past a number of landmarks, including Potawatomi Casino and the Harley-Davidson Museum. In the course’s last mile, runners will be able to race along the Miller Park warning track.

Each course will have aid stations with water and Gatorade for runners, staffed by local volunteer groups. Snacks and drinks will be provided at the finish line, followed by a post-race tailgate party outside Miller Park featuring live music for both runners and spectators. Parking will be free at Miller Park and spectators will be invited inside to watch participants cross the finish line.

Prizes will be awarded for the top finishers of each race, but every participant will receive a ticket voucher for select Brewers home games in April and May 2020, a race-specific finisher’s medal and an exclusive shirt.

Over the past seven years, Brewers Mini-Marathon participants have helped raise over $280,000 to benefit the MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, Inc.) and childhood cancer research in Wisconsin. Fundraising for the MACC Fund is supported by Brewers Community Foundation.

Participants can also create their own fundraising page at brewersmini.com for online donations. Individual fundraisers will have the chance for their names entered in a raffle for great prizes. The top three fundraising groups will each win a special prize.

Runners who register early will receive the lowest price to sign up, as registration fees will increase as race day approaches. The current registration pricing is $65 for the half marathon, $55 for the 10K and $30 for the 5K.

The rest of the pricing schedule is as follows:

March 2 – May 3: $75 for the half marathon, $60 for the 10K and $35 for the 5K

May 4 – August 16: $85 for the half marathon, $65 for the 10K and $35 for the 5K

August 17 – September 25: $95 for the half marathon, $70 for the 10K, and $40 for the 5K

Race packets will be available for pick up during packet pick-up at Miller Park on Thursday, September 26 and Friday, September 27. Last minute registrations will be accepted at packet pick-up, pending availability, for the half marathon, 10K and 5K for $110, $80 and $45, respectively.

Complete race details, a course map and other information can be found at brewersmini.com.