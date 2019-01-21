The tastiest — and healthiest — food trends of 2019 🍜

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Every year, billions of dollars are spent on new food trends -- but how do you know which ones are worthwhile? Fresh Thyme Market dietitian Carrie Clifford swung by the Real Milwaukee studios to share some of 2019's tastiest and healthiest food trends, including plant-based diets, Ramen broth bowls and alternative flours.

Mushroom Tacos

Ingredients:

2 Corn Tortillas

1/2 avocado

4 portobello mushrooms

1 TB lemon juice

1 TSB cumin spice

1/2 cup black beans, rinsed and drained

1/4 cup salsa of your choice

Instructions:

Slice the mushrooms and saute with spices, olive oil and lemon juice. Top corn tortillas with black beans, mushrooms, mashed avocado, salsa and enjoy!

Homemade Ramen

Ingredients:

1 egg

Coconut aminos

Garlic

Ginger

Chicken broth

Shredded carrots

Chopped kale

Dry ramen noodles

Colorful cabbage

Shredded chicken

Instructions:

Boil chicken broth and cook noodles according to directions. Add chicken, vegetables, cooked egg, ginger and garlic.

Coconut Flour Pancakes

Ingredients:

1/4 cup flour

2 eggs

1/2 medium banana

1/4 TSP baking soda

2 TB sunflower seed butter

1/4 cup coconut milk

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients together and pour onto a pan until golden brown! For an extra hit of protein, top pancakes with some Greek yogurt, berries or even nut butter of your choice.